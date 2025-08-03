Head-To-Head Contrast: LendingClub (NYSE:LC) vs. Vanquis Banking Group (OTCMKTS:FPLPF)

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) and Vanquis Banking Group (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares LendingClub and Vanquis Banking Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LendingClub 8.36% 5.72% 0.72% Vanquis Banking Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.1% of LendingClub shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of Vanquis Banking Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of LendingClub shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LendingClub $787.01 million 2.26 $51.33 million $0.64 24.36 Vanquis Banking Group N/A N/A N/A $1.12 0.67

This table compares LendingClub and Vanquis Banking Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

LendingClub has higher revenue and earnings than Vanquis Banking Group. Vanquis Banking Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LendingClub, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LendingClub and Vanquis Banking Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LendingClub 0 3 6 0 2.67 Vanquis Banking Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

LendingClub presently has a consensus price target of $16.57, suggesting a potential upside of 6.30%. Given LendingClub’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LendingClub is more favorable than Vanquis Banking Group.

Summary

LendingClub beats Vanquis Banking Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans. In addition, it operates an online lending marketplace platform. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Vanquis Banking Group

Vanquis Banking Group plc engages in the provision of personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products, as well as provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, van, and light commercial vehicles. It also operates Snoop, a fintech app, that uses open banking to help users save money and manage their finances. The company was formerly known as Provident Financial plc and changed its name to Vanquis Banking Group plc in March 2023. Vanquis Banking Group plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

