Head to Head Survey: Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) and GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) and GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Kaiser Aluminum has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrafTech International has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kaiser Aluminum and GrafTech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaiser Aluminum 2.05% 8.03% 2.41% GrafTech International -41.64% N/A -12.27%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaiser Aluminum $3.02 billion 0.40 $46.80 million $3.89 18.98 GrafTech International $538.78 million 0.61 -$131.16 million ($0.82) -1.56

This table compares Kaiser Aluminum and GrafTech International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kaiser Aluminum has higher revenue and earnings than GrafTech International. GrafTech International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kaiser Aluminum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kaiser Aluminum and GrafTech International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaiser Aluminum 0 2 1 0 2.33 GrafTech International 0 5 0 0 2.00

Kaiser Aluminum currently has a consensus price target of $78.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.62%. GrafTech International has a consensus price target of $1.63, suggesting a potential upside of 26.95%. Given GrafTech International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GrafTech International is more favorable than Kaiser Aluminum.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Kaiser Aluminum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of GrafTech International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Kaiser Aluminum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of GrafTech International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kaiser Aluminum beats GrafTech International on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products. The company's automotive extrusions include extruded aluminum products for structural components, crash management systems, anti-lock braking systems, and drawn tubes for drive shafts, as well as offers fabrication services, including sawing and cutting to length. Its packaging products consist of bare and coated 3000- and 5000-series alloy aluminum coil used for beverage and food packaging industry. In addition, the company's general engineering products comprise alloy plate, sheet, rod, bar, tube, wire, and standard extrusion shapes used in various applications, including the production of military vehicles, ordnances, semiconductor manufacturing cells, electronic devices, after-market motor sport parts, tooling plates, parts for machinery and equipment, bolts, screws, nails, and rivets. Further, its rerolled, extruded, drawn, and cast billet aluminum products used for industrial end uses. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales personnel located in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, and China, as well as through independent sales agents in other regions of Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

About GrafTech International

(Get Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite. It sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. GrafTech International Ltd. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Heights, Ohio.

