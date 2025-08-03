Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Raised to $179.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $155.00 to $179.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.37.

Hershey Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $188.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.53. Hershey has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $208.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hershey will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 72.78%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other Hershey news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $240,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,068 shares in the company, valued at $6,852,240. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $5,018,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 193,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,134,739.20. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,311 shares of company stock valued at $20,931,348. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennon Green & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 33.3% in the first quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 43,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares in the last quarter. William Allan Corp grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 173.1% in the first quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 9.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 8.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

