Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Raised to $189.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $189.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hershey from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.37.

Hershey Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of HSY opened at $188.70 on Thursday. Hershey has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $208.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.58 and its 200-day moving average is $166.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.27.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 72.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,037,420. The trade was a 7.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $240,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,068 shares in the company, valued at $6,852,240. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,311 shares of company stock worth $20,931,348 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennon Green & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 43,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares during the period. William Allan Corp increased its position in Hershey by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Hershey by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Hershey by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

