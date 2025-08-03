Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $175.00 to $208.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Hershey from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Hershey from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hershey from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hershey from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.37.

Hershey Trading Up 1.4%

Hershey stock opened at $188.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Hershey has a one year low of $140.13 and a one year high of $208.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.58 and its 200 day moving average is $166.21.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hershey will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.78%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total value of $153,025.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,387.34. The trade was a 24.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,334 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $240,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,852,240. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,311 shares of company stock worth $20,931,348 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Hershey by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,460,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,720,000 after acquiring an additional 356,249 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,139,000 after acquiring an additional 47,394 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hershey by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,753,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,858,000 after acquiring an additional 557,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,628,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,710,000 after purchasing an additional 453,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

