Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,605 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,384 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.45.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $214.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

