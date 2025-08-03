Hotel Stocks To Consider – July 31st

Booking, Carnival, Wynn Resorts, Kraft Heinz, MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment, and Hilton Worldwide are the seven Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $70.57 on Thursday, reaching $5,542.35. The stock had a trading volume of 106,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,820. Booking has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5,564.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,065.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

CCL traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,263,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,386,777. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.51. Carnival has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.61.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $109.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,535,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,714. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $112.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

KHC traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.73. 7,768,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,433,455. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average of $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $36.53.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM traded down $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $36.53. 5,696,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,425,071. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.76.

Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

CZR stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,916,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,850. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 2.29. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $45.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Shares of HLT traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $268.65. 693,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,589. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $196.04 and a 52-week high of $279.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.45. The company has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25.

