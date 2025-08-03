Hourglass Capital LLC Has $3.88 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% in the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,339,800 shares of company stock valued at $800,141,003 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA opened at $173.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.30 and a 200 day moving average of $132.29. The company has a market cap of $4.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $183.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.03.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

