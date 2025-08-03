IAC (IAC) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share and revenue of $601.38 million for the quarter.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.94) by $1.14. IAC had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $570.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect IAC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Price Performance

IAC stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. IAC has a 12-month low of $32.04 and a 12-month high of $55.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAC

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in IAC by 38.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,087,000 after buying an additional 115,652 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in IAC during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in IAC by 9.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in IAC during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $47.55 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IAC

IAC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.