Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Lowered to Hold Rating by Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $283.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.08.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $251.91 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $279.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,634,705.44. This represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

