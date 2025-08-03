Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) Stock Position Reduced by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.1% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 38,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.1%

IJAN stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $34.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.68. The company has a market capitalization of $176.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.50.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

