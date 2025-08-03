Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Trading Down 26.2% – Here’s Why

Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 26.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 102,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 58,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Innovotech Trading Up 4.2%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.15.

About Innovotech

Innovotech Inc provides assay kits used in growing microbial biofilms for research purposes in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, a silver periodate antimicrobial compounds for medical applications; MBEC Assay kit, a petri dish for biofilms, which are used for research and medical device testing of microbial biofilms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection.

