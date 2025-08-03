Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 91.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth $435,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 76,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCY stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

