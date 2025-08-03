Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Code Waechter LLC increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% in the first quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $18.65.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.