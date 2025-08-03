Investment Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,699 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. HSBC increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.45.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock worth $5,674,394,548. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $214.75 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

