iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 91.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,800 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 37,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Bingham Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 45,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 509.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 63,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEF stock opened at $95.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.30. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.08 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.3088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

