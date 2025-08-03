iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 96.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $72.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.64 and a 52 week high of $75.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.