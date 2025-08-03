iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Stock Holdings Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.28. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $32.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.8094 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

