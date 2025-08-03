iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 304,800 shares, agrowthof6,673.3% from the June 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 122,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Performance

TUR stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14. The stock has a market cap of $167.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $41.03.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.4662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Turkey ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 14,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

