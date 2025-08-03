ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Bought by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc grew its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in ITT were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in ITT by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 11,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 227.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock opened at $163.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.64 and a 52 week high of $170.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $972.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.48 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. ITT’s payout ratio is 22.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITT shares. Bank of America increased their price target on ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.88.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

