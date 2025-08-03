Jacobs Solutions (J) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share and revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-6.200 EPS.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 15.67%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Jacobs Solutions to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $139.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. Jacobs Solutions has a 1-year low of $106.23 and a 1-year high of $150.54.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on J shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jacobs Solutions stock. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

