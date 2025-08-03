JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$125.00 to C$131.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$113.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$119.46.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$100.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$109.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$107.73. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of C$94.60 and a 52-week high of C$119.20. The firm has a market cap of C$93.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

In other news, Senior Officer Pamela Lynne Arpin sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.81, for a total value of C$933,389.25. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 15,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.33, for a total value of C$1,809,927.95. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 343,599 shares of company stock valued at $38,107,437. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

