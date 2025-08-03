JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 56.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 72.0% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $499,000.

Shares of JPME opened at $103.48 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $87.85 and a 12 month high of $111.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.92. The stock has a market cap of $357.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.04.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

