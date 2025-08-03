K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Stock Price Up 17.4% – Still a Buy?

K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC – Get Free Report) shares rose 17.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 175,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 754% from the average daily volume of 20,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

K9 Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11.

About K9 Gold

K9 Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, vanadium, lithium, and uranium deposits. The company holds interests in the Stony Lake East Gold project that includes 8 mineral licenses covering an area of 13,625 hectares located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador; the Desert Eagle project, which comprises 97 lode claims covering an area of 2,004 acres situated in Garfield County, Utah; and the James Bay lithium project located in the La Grande sub-province in Quebec.

See Also

