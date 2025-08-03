Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KWHIY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Kawasaki Heavy Industries to post earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $460.00 billion for the quarter.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.69%.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of OTCMKTS KWHIY opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $33.73.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.
