Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 127.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 418,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,489 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 266,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 29,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KOS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kosmos Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Kosmos Energy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director John Douglas Kelso Grant sold 27,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $50,540.63. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,157.01. This represents a 48.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

KOS opened at $1.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $932.12 million, a PE ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $5.23.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $290.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.23 million. On average, analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

