Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.09.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX opened at $96.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.42. Lam Research has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $102.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in Lam Research by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 8.9% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 192,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $847,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.0% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

