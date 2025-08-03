Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Purchases 373 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,193 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.4% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,061,766,000 after buying an additional 1,725,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,837,256,000 after buying an additional 5,015,380 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $40,107,544,000 after buying an additional 4,087,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,266,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock worth $5,674,394,548. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $214.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.45.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

