Leisure Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 31st

Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Carnival, MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment, Airbnb, and Apollo Global Management are the seven Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $2.06 on Thursday, hitting $25.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,805,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,141,984. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.13. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NCLH

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Shares of RCL stock traded down $8.98 on Thursday, reaching $322.17. 1,240,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,814. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $130.08 and a 1 year high of $355.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.59. The company has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RCL

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,263,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,386,777. Carnival has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $31.01. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCL

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,696,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,425,071. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,916,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,850. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CZR

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.45. 1,312,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,158,989. The stock has a market cap of $83.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $146.10. The company had a trading volume of 826,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $83.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.61. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Read More