LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.10% of LENZ Therapeutics worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $660,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LENZ Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in LENZ Therapeutics by 5,254.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in LENZ Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in LENZ Therapeutics by 911.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on LENZ Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on LENZ Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

LENZ Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of LENZ Therapeutics stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $854.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 0.42. LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $38.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.98.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

LENZ Therapeutics Profile

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

