Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.23% of Lifecore Biomedical worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lifecore Biomedical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 78,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Lifecore Biomedical by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Lifecore Biomedical by 1,839.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Lifecore Biomedical by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Lifecore Biomedical by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on Lifecore Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lifecore Biomedical

In other news, major shareholder Aron R. English sold 1,139,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $7,406,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 414,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,893.50. This trade represents a 73.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,485,182 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,031 in the last three months. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Lifecore Biomedical Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of LFCR stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $258.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.36.

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

