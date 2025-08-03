Limbach (LMB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $144.21 million for the quarter. Limbach has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $133.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.06 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Limbach to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Limbach Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMB opened at $133.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Limbach has a fifty-two week low of $48.17 and a fifty-two week high of $154.05. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LMB shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Limbach from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Limbach from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Insider Transactions at Limbach

In other Limbach news, insider Jay Sharp sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,607,388.73. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Limbach by 24.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Limbach by 4.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Limbach by 5.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Limbach by 2.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,583,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Further Reading

