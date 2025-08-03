Lithium Stocks To Follow Today – July 31st

Exxon Mobil, Albemarle, QuantumScape, Rio Tinto, and Eos Energy Enterprises are the five Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.20. 5,901,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,732,064. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.17 and a 200 day moving average of $109.13.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

ALB stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,526,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.63. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $49.43 and a 12 month high of $113.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.57.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

NYSE:QS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.86. 22,671,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,101,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 4.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. QuantumScape has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 16.66, a current ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Rio Tinto (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Rio Tinto stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,940,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,151. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average of $60.31. The stock has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.66. Rio Tinto has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.05. 18,455,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,355,232. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.01.

