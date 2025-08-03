LPL Financial LLC Sells 139,712 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 484,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139,712 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $29,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 660,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,953,000 after acquiring an additional 13,192 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 454,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,639,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth $18,178,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 63,645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $55.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $830.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $50.98 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.11.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

