May Hill Capital LLC Acquires 1,865 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

May Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,524 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.3% of May Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 46,919 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 44,141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.3%

NVIDIA stock opened at $173.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.29. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $183.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,339,800 shares of company stock worth $800,141,003 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $192.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.03.

About NVIDIA



NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

