Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $685.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $675.00 to $685.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on META. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $820.32.

META opened at $750.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $450.80 and a 1-year high of $784.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $701.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $645.88.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.19%.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total value of $369,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 5,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,136,275. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.08, for a total transaction of $336,232.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,013.36. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,980 shares of company stock worth $105,708,832 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

