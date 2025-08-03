Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $875.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $795.00 to $875.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $812.00 target price (up from $683.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $808.00 target price (up from $650.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $740.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $820.32.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $750.01 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $450.80 and a 12-month high of $784.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $701.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $645.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total transaction of $14,296,645.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,393.55. This represents a 94.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total value of $9,670,686.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 118,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,928,955.27. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,980 shares of company stock worth $105,708,832. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of META. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,119,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,766,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 67,172.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,452,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,517,178,000 after acquiring an additional 23,417,803 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $2,990,544,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $2,243,603,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,445,565 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,727,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,832 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

