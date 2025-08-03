Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lessened by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,897 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.5% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $45,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Embree Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 53,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,887 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 63,772 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $524.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $555.45.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total transaction of $7,330,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 98,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,906,221.80. This trade represents a 14.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total transaction of $1,389,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,339,590. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,743 shares of company stock worth $27,520,933 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $609.86.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

