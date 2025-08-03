Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MITK. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1,882.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mitek Systems

In other news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 70,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $687,339.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 233,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,731.80. The trade was a 23.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

MITK opened at $8.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. The company has a market cap of $398.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.14. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $12.61.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $51.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.21 million. Mitek Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.