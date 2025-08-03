Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Price

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on QCOM. Wall Street Zen upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.10.

QCOM stock opened at $148.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.86. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,324,591. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,488 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in QUALCOMM by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

