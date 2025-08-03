Mizuho Reiterates “$26.00” Price Target for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Mizuho set a $26.00 price objective on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $21.23 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.87.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $519.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,039,470.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 724,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,263,191.55. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,944.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 289,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,422.62. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,181 shares of company stock worth $4,043,240. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 289,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

