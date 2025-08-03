Morgan Stanley Cuts Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Price Target to $7.00

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.45% from the stock’s current price.

STGW has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday, July 28th. Benchmark lowered shares of Stagwell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.36 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

STGW opened at $5.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Stagwell has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $706.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stagwell will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky bought 24,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $104,705.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 185,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,858.80. This trade represents a 15.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eli Samaha acquired 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $1,063,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,014,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,503,446.46. This trade represents a 3.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 702,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,044,496. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STGW. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

