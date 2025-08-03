MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $80.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $20.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MP Materials from $18.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 target price on MP Materials and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MP

MP Materials Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of MP opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.08 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.09. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $65.84.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $60.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.74 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 48.41% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that MP Materials will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MP Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 12,782 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $867,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

(Get Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.