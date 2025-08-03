M&T Bank Corp Sells 175,303 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,692,031 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 175,303 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.5% of M&T Bank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $400,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.3%

NVIDIA stock opened at $173.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $183.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,339,800 shares of company stock worth $800,141,003. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

