Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.73% from the company’s current price.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens increased their price target on Carvana from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JMP Securities set a $440.00 price target on Carvana and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.65.

Carvana Trading Down 5.6%

CVNA stock traded down $21.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $368.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,040,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.33, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 3.57. Carvana has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $413.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carvana will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.21, for a total transaction of $16,610,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 35,342,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,741,228,930.32. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 2,700 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.83, for a total transaction of $1,090,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 591,440 shares in the company, valued at $238,841,215.20. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,343,765 shares of company stock worth $780,120,744. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 2.8% during the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carvana by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Carvana by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Carvana by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Carvana by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

