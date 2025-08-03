Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ROKU. Redburn Atlantic raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Roku from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised Roku from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.36.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $79.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.43 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.97. Roku has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $270,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,106.40. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 212,559 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $20,193,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 200 shares in the company, valued at $19,000. This represents a 99.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 308,873 shares of company stock worth $28,076,913. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. FMR LLC raised its stake in Roku by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,134,000 after buying an additional 4,613,570 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Roku by 663.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,335,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,036 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 456.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,449 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $87,632,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 505.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,296,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,548 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

