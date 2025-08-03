Needham & Company LLC Raises Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $478.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $377.00 to $478.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $336.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $284.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.13.

ALNY opened at $401.80 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $205.87 and a fifty-two week high of $402.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.67 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.24 and a 200-day moving average of $278.80.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $594.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.32 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 444.38% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $5,904,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,948 shares in the company, valued at $14,978,088. This represents a 28.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

