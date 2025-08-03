Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.90.

NBIX opened at $128.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.26 and a 200-day moving average of $120.88. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $84.23 and a 52 week high of $157.40.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $687.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jude Onyia sold 59,819 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $7,803,986.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,982.94. The trade was a 76.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $3,306,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,508.20. The trade was a 44.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,251 shares of company stock worth $14,978,602. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $44,403,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,457,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,939,000 after purchasing an additional 739,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

