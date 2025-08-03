NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 264,695 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 629,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 264,695 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $16,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 30,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 21.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.86%.

Graphic Packaging announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 23.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Graphic Packaging

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.