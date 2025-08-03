NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 61,719 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,957 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 61,719 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $4,725,108.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,984,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,023,939.24. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total value of $13,405,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,748,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,181,757,736.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,339,800 shares of company stock worth $800,141,003. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.03.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $173.72 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $183.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $4.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

